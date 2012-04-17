FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech FinMin: govt can stay if it has majority
April 17, 2012

Czech FinMin: govt can stay if it has majority

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - The Czech government will be able to stay in power after a split in the ruling coalition Public Affairs party if it maintains a majority in parliament, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Tuesday.

Kalousek, from the conservative TOP09 party, spoke after Public Affairs Vice-Chairwoman and Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake quit Public Affairs and said she was setting up a new political entity but wanted to continue cooperation in the ruling coalition.

“If it does not lose a majority, the cabinet can continue ruling. If it does, an early election must come as soon as possible,” Kalousek said on Czech Television.

