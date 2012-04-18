FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM Necas: govt must secure majority by Monday
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 5 years ago

Czech PM Necas: govt must secure majority by Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - The Czech government must find a clear majority in parliament by Monday or face an early election, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.

The cabinet is on the brink of collapse following a split in the smallest coalition party, the centrist Public Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake left Public Affairs on Monday, opening the possibility that her faction would remain in the cabinet while the rest of the party may quit.

“If I do not have clear knowledge by Monday that the government has a safe majority, the proper solution will be to call an election in June,” Necas told reporters.

