Czech cabinet survives confidence vote
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

Czech cabinet survives confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - The Czech centre-right cabinet won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Friday, gaining a new lease on life after the break-up of one of the three ruling parties put the austerity-driven administration on the brink of collapse.

The result was expected after a faction from the split coalition partner declared allegiance to the cabinet.

But Prime Minister Petr Necas faces a tough task to push ahead with his fiscal and health reforms in an evenly-split parliament, and an early election before regular polls in 2014 is possible.

