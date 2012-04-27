Czech cabinet survives confidence vote

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - The Czech centre-right cabinet won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Friday, gaining a new lease on life after the break-up of one of the three ruling parties put the austerity-driven administration on the brink of collapse.

The result was expected after a faction from the split coalition partner declared allegiance to the cabinet.

But Prime Minister Petr Necas faces a tough task to push ahead with his fiscal and health reforms in an evenly-split parliament, and an early election before regular polls in 2014 is possible.