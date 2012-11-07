FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech government survives confidence vote over tax hikes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Czech government survives confidence vote over tax hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Czech centre-right government survived a confidence vote on Wednesday when the lower house of parliament approved a package of tax rises that will be used to cut the 2013 budget deficit.

The approval comes after Prime Minister Petr Necas put down a rebellion in his party over the tax rises. His government, which has fallen into a minority in the 200-seat lower house, faces more uncertain votes over its fiscal plans.

The tax package, expected to bring 22 billion crowns ($1.11 billion) in new revenue, will allow the government to cut the total fiscal gap below the EU-prescribed 3 percent of economic output next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.