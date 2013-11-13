FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Czech party leader says gov't can be formed by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The leader of the Czech Republic’s Social Democratic Party, Bohuslav Sobotka, said on Wednesday he believed a coalition government could be formed by the end of the year.

Sobotka, whose party had the biggest share of votes in last month’s parliamentary election, was speaking to reporters after meeting President Milos Zeman to discuss formation of the coalition government.

“We agreed with Mr. President that if coalition talks proceed well, there’s a real chance that the Czech Republic could have a new government before year end,” Sobotka said.

