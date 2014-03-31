FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PPF buys stake in French cancer treatment research firm
March 31, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Czech PPF buys stake in French cancer treatment research firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has acquired a minority stake French biotech company OriBase Pharma, PPF said on Monday.

PPF, owned by Czech businessman Petr Kellner, said it had committed to funding the group’s drug development portfolio with investments that will enable it to increase its stake to a majority in the short-term.

New financial details were released. OriBase Pharma specialises in the development of new therapy treatments in oncology, PPF said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

