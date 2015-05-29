FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire Kellner's PPF group records 2014 profit drop on Russia
May 29, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Billionaire Kellner's PPF group records 2014 profit drop on Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Net profit at Czech investment group PPF fell by a fifth to 372 million euros in 2014 hurt by a fall in the Russian economy and weakened rouble currency.

Owned by the country’s richest man, Petr Kellner, PPF has investments across several sectors in eastern Europe and Asia. In Russia it owns consumer lender Home Credit, the Eldorado retail chain, and gold and silver producer Polymetal.

Revenue rose 12 percent to 7.0 billion euros, it said.

The company acquired a majority stake in telecoms company O2 Czech Republic in 2014, helping boost its assets under control to 21.9 billion euros, up 5 percent.

“The annual growth in assets and revenue is mainly a result of the acquisition of O2. On the other hand, the drop of the Russian economy and devaluation of the rouble was reflected negatively in profitability,” Katerina Jiraskova, PPF’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

The company will continue to take measures to mitigate the impact of Russia on its earnings and will look to expand its consumer finance business in Asia, she said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
