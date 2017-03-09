BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PRAGUE, March 9 Czech President Milos Zeman told supporters on Thursday he would seek a second term in 2018, ending speculation over whether he would run again.
Zeman, who has pushed for better ties with Russia and backed Donald Trump in the U.S. vote last year, announced his decision at an annual party at Prague Castle to celebrate the anniversary of his election in 2013, one participant who asked not to be named told Reuters. Other media outlets also reported Zeman's comments.
Zeman will hold a news conference on Friday to officially announce his decision to the public. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew Roche)
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
