Czech banking association says to stop calculating PRIBID
March 18, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Czech banking association says to stop calculating PRIBID

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - The Czech Banking Association has agreed with the Czech Forex Club to stop calculating Prague interbank bid rates (PRIBID) from July due to their unnecessity, the institutions said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They said the only rates that would continue to be calculated and published will be offered rates, PRIBOR .

PRIBID rate fixings show the average market rate for the purchase of deposits, while PRIBOR is the average rate for selling deposits.

The new rules will also set a minimum six-month notice period for banks that want to stop participating in PRIBOR calculations.

The changes have been consulted with the central bank as the market regulator. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

