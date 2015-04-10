FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-Czech finance ministry asks central bank to investigate PRIBOR
April 10, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Czech finance ministry asks central bank to investigate PRIBOR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry asked the central bank (CNB) on Friday to investigate whether the Prague Interbank Offered Rate (PRIBOR), the main benchmark for the country’s money market, may have been manipulated.

In a letter sent to central bank Governor Miroslav Singer, Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros referred to “unsettling reports concerning PRIBOR rates, of which the most serious ones include concerns of their manipulation”.

The letter, shown to Reuters by Pros, added: “We believe that suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR exist and have a real basis and that the CNB should therefore properly and thoroughly investigate these suspicions.”

Pros did not accuse any individual or institution of wrongdoing or spell out in the letter what his allegation was based on.

But he referred to a March 24 article in business daily Hospodarske Noviny which argued that the rates were kept artificially high. Pros, a former corporate and investment banking lawyer, was cited in the article as saying PRIBOR did not correspond to market conditions.

PRIBOR is administered by the Financial Markets Association of the Czech Republic, also called the Czech Forex Club, and fixed daily from contributions by six banks.

Pros said the central bank should have oversight authority over PRIBOR given the rate is being used as the reference rate for many bonds, including state debt, some of which are listed on the Prague Stock Exchange.

U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more than $6 billion for alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) and its euro cousin Euribor, and more than a dozen people have also been charged with fraud-related offences.

The Libor rigging scandal put scrutiny on how all benchmark prices are set, including foreign currency rates and the setting of gold prices. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
