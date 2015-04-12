FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central banker says deputy finmin attacking banking sector
April 12, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Czech central banker says deputy finmin attacking banking sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - A letter from a Czech deputy finance minister asking the central bank to investigate if interbank rates had been manipulated did not include evidence supporting the allegations, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Sunday.

“The letter is an unprecedented attack on the credibility of the Czech banking sector which is not supported by any real data,” Tomsik said during a debate on Czech Television.

Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros has already faced sharp criticism from the central bank and his superior, Finance Minister Andrej Babis, over his letter, which was released to the media on Friday.

Tomsik said on Sunday data showed there was a long-term decline in the spread between official central bank rates and market rates (PRIBOR). (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

