Czech Forex Club says no banks complained over interbank rates

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech Forex Club has not received any complaints from any banks that would suggest manipulation of rates on the country’s interbank market, the club said on Tuesday.

The Czech Forex Club vets reference banks that participate in setting interbank rates which came under scrutiny last week when deputy finance minister Martin Pros wrote to the central bank asking it to investigate potential manipulation.

The letter from Pros, and its release to the media, was criticised by the central bank as well as finance minister Andrej Babis.

The forex club, which also takes part in formulating rules for the participating banks, joined the central bank as well as the Czech Banking Association in saying there was no indication of any manipulation.

“The Czech Forex Club ... has not received any concrete complaint from reference nor non-reference bank against any breach of the ethics code, and any related potential manipulation of the reference rates,” it said in a statement.

It said historical development of Czech interbank rates, known as PRIBOR, for 3-month maturity, for example, did not show any suspicious volatility that would suggest manipulation, and called on Pros to supply evidence for his suspicions.

Pros has said that his analysis of publicly available data had shown that PRIBOR rates looked too high when compared with other instruments.

He cited foreign exchange swaps and interest rate swaps as instruments that suggested the PRIBOR rates could be lower.

U.S. and European authorities have fined banks more than $6 billion for alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) and its euro cousin Euribor. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka. Editing by Jane Merriman)