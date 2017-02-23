Czech interbank rate PRIBOR gets GRSS unit as new administrator

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Financial Markets Association will hand over administration of the key interbank reference rates PRIBOR to a local unit of international benchmark services provider Global Rate Set Systems (GRSS), it said on Thursday.

The Czech Financial Benchmark Facility, a GRSS subsidiary, will administer PRIBOR after a transition period, it said.

"It became clear to us that we should seek to appoint an independent specialist in order to ensure PRIBOR remains a robust, transparent and evolving benchmark for the ongoing benefit of the Czech financial markets, Daniel Madera, of the Financial Markets Association, said in a statement.

The change comes as stricter European Union regulations come into place from next year.

GRSS is also the official calculating agent of the Euribor benchmark. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)