Four dead and two injured in Czech car race
Puerto Rico
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 10, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Four dead and two injured in Czech car race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Three young women and a six-year-old girl watching a car race in the Czech Republic were killed when one car drove off the road at great speed and hit spectators, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened at an amateur race RallyShow near the town of Zlin, about 300 kilometres (180 miles) east of Prague.

Police spokeswoman Jana Macalikova said one of the racers left the route and drove about 100 metres off the road, hitting spectators.

She said that in addition to the four fatalities, a 62-year- old woman and a 21-year-old man were injured and taken to hospital.

Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
