Czech opposition demands PM resignation after raids
June 13, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Czech opposition demands PM resignation after raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 13 (Reuters) - The Czech republic’s centre-left opposition Social Democrats demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Necas on Thursday after organised crime police raided government offices, party chief Bohuslav Sobotka said.

“The Social Democrats demand an immediate resignation of the prime minister,” Sobotka told reporters.

He called for early elections and said his party would start consultations with political partners and the president to secure that. Necas said earlier on Thursday he would not resign.

