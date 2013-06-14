Czech opposition ready to call no-confidence vote

PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - The Czech centre-left opposition Social Democrats will call a vote of no confidence unless Prime Minister Petr Necas resigns following a widespread police sweep of government offices and detentions of some of his associates, the party said on Friday.

“The Social Democrats expect the speedy resignation of Prime Minster Petr Necas and the entire government. If that does not happen, the Social Democrats will initiate a vote of no confidence,” said party official Jeronym Tejc.

He said the party would seek agreement with other parties to dissolve parliament and hold an early election.