Czech Railways backs off $265 mln Siemens train buy
April 27, 2012 / 7:42 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Railways backs off $265 mln Siemens train buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - State-owned Czech Railways has backed away from plans to buy 16 Viaggio Comfort trains from Siemens worth 5 billion crowns ($265.94 million), a spokesman said on Friday.

“Czech Railways needs the money for internal links,” spokesman Radek Joklik said.

Daily newspaper E15 reported on Friday that Deutsche Bahn opted against talks with Czech Railways for cooperation on a German rail link, citing a Deutsche Bahn spokesman. It would instead talk with privately-held Student Agency, a relatively new player in the liberalising Czech rail market.

Czech Railways denied the end of talks with Deutsche Bahn was the reason for pulling away from the Siemens purchase.

$1 = 18.8011 Czech crowns Reporting by Robert Mueller, editing by William Hardy

