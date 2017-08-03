Czech central bank hikes rates for first time since 2008

PRAGUE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) raised its main interest rate on Thursday for the first time in over nine years as inflation and wages pick up in the growing economy.

The bank's board voted to increase the two-week repo rate to 0.25 percent, from 0.05 percent where it had been since November 2012.

The CNB is the first European Union central bank to start a tightening cycle in more than five years.

Eight out of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a hike already this week, while three saw a September move and the rest had forecast rates on hold until the fourth quarter.

Governor Jiri Rusnok is due to comment on the decision and present a quarterly update to the bank's macroeconomic forecasts at a news conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT).