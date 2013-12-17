FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.bank would wait to raise rates after interventions end-governor
December 17, 2013

Czech c.bank would wait to raise rates after interventions end-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will likely wait for one or two meetings before it raises interest rates after it eventually ends interventions to weaken the crown currency, Governor Miroslav Singer said in a Czech Television interview on Tuesday.

Earlier, the central bank confirmed its intention to keep the crown currency weak until at least early 2015 to combat potential deflation and support growth.

The bank decided on Nov. 7 to sell crowns on the market for the first time in 11 years, having previously raised the prospect of intervention to loosen monetary policy further after cutting interest rates almost to zero in 2012.

After its first policy meeting since November, the bank repeated on Tuesday that it would allow the currency to float on the weak side of its target level of near 27 crowns to the euro. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

