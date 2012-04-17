FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Repairs at largest Czech refinery, fully operational
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Repairs at largest Czech refinery, fully operational

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Czech republic’s largest refinery is undergoing repairs, a spokesman said on Tuesday, adding the plant’s processing capacity was unaffected by the works.

The Litvinov refinery, which can process about 110,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), is operated by Czech crude refiner Ceska Rafinerska.

The refiner’s largest shareholder is Unipetrol, which holds a majority stake in the venture, according to Ceska Rafinerska’s website.

Italy’s Eni owns just over 32 percent, while Shell owns the remaining stake of just over 16 percent.

