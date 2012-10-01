FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic prices EUR750m tap of May 2022 issue
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Czech Republic prices EUR750m tap of May 2022 issue

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - The Czech Republic, rated A1/AA-/A+, has priced a EUR750m increase of a 3.875% May 2022 issue via Barclays, Ceska (Erste), SG CIB and UniCredit.

The tap attracted over EUR1.6bn of demand from investors and priced at mid-swaps plus 116bp, from an initial price range of mid swaps plus 120bp-125bp. This equates to 153bp over the 2% 2022 German Bund.

The reoffer price is 108.333, which gives a yield of 2.871%. The issue size now totals EUR2.75bn. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

