FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Czech November retail sales jump after c.bank interventions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Czech November retail sales jump after c.bank interventions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details)
    By Jason Hovet
    PRAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Czech retail sales jumped by 6.1
percent, the most in almost three years, as the start of central
bank interventions to weaken the crown prompted people to shop
before prices rose.
    Analysts, though, said they expected a rise in shop prices,
after the weaker crown raises import prices, to bite into
demand, cutting into retail sales and possibly causing a drop.
    The Czech central bank launched on Nov. 7 interventions to
weaken the currency to fight the risk of deflation and aid an
economy recovering from a record-long recession.
    While the move will entice people who may have put off large
purchases to spend now, analysts say price rises could deter
shoppers. The interventions' biggest impact should come in
export growth, they say, adding several percentage points to a
rise in gross domestic product in 2014.
    Car purchases had the biggest impact on November's retail
sales growth, rising 13.2 percent, while sales of non-food items
also rose.
    "People stormed stores in fear of future price growth, and
pre-stocked heavily," Vaclav France, a Raiffeisenbank analyst,
said, adding a large portion of Christmas shopping may have been
done in November.
    "The central bank succeeded perfectly with its goal of
making people spend. The question remains: how long will this
shopping frenzy last?"
    Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday it was too
early to judge the effects of the interventions before data from
January and February were available. 
    The bank has pledged to keep the exchange rate close to 27
crowns to the euro. It traded at 27.370 on Thursday, up 0.2
percent on the day.
    The November rise in retail sales was the highest since
January 2011. Analysts had expected 1.3 percent unadjusted
year-on-year growth after a dip of 0.6 percent in October.
   
    The statistics office said November 2013 had one less
working day than in the same month in 2012. Working-day adjusted
sales rose by 3.6 percent.
    Marek Drimal, an analyst with Komercni Banka, said the pace
of growth would fall off this year.
    "The money people have is limited, and if they bought so
much in November they will not buy so much when prices are
higher," he said. "There should be a drop in household
consumption in the first quarter of 2014."    
    
RETAIL SALES                 11/13    10/13    11/12   01-11/13
 Real pct change y/y          6.1     -0.6     -2.0      0.6
 Automotive sales            13.2      2.2     -4.0      2.7
 Retail trade
  (incl.automotive fuel)      3.3     -1.8     -1.1     -0.3
 Retail trade
  (excl.automotive fuel)      4.0     -2.0     -0.8      0.1
    
    NOTE. All data are subject to further revision and are not
seasonally adjusted.
    Data for overall sales in the service sector are issued
quarterly. Retail sales data are released monthly.
    
 

 (Additonal reporting by Mirka Krufova, editing by Elizabeth
Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.