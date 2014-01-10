UPDATE 1-Czech November retail sales jump after c.bank interventions

(Adds details) By Jason Hovet PRAGUE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Czech retail sales jumped by 6.1 percent, the most in almost three years, as the start of central bank interventions to weaken the crown prompted people to shop before prices rose. Analysts, though, said they expected a rise in shop prices, after the weaker crown raises import prices, to bite into demand, cutting into retail sales and possibly causing a drop. The Czech central bank launched on Nov. 7 interventions to weaken the currency to fight the risk of deflation and aid an economy recovering from a record-long recession. While the move will entice people who may have put off large purchases to spend now, analysts say price rises could deter shoppers. The interventions' biggest impact should come in export growth, they say, adding several percentage points to a rise in gross domestic product in 2014. Car purchases had the biggest impact on November's retail sales growth, rising 13.2 percent, while sales of non-food items also rose. "People stormed stores in fear of future price growth, and pre-stocked heavily," Vaclav France, a Raiffeisenbank analyst, said, adding a large portion of Christmas shopping may have been done in November. "The central bank succeeded perfectly with its goal of making people spend. The question remains: how long will this shopping frenzy last?" Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday it was too early to judge the effects of the interventions before data from January and February were available. The bank has pledged to keep the exchange rate close to 27 crowns to the euro. It traded at 27.370 on Thursday, up 0.2 percent on the day. The November rise in retail sales was the highest since January 2011. Analysts had expected 1.3 percent unadjusted year-on-year growth after a dip of 0.6 percent in October. The statistics office said November 2013 had one less working day than in the same month in 2012. Working-day adjusted sales rose by 3.6 percent. Marek Drimal, an analyst with Komercni Banka, said the pace of growth would fall off this year. "The money people have is limited, and if they bought so much in November they will not buy so much when prices are higher," he said. "There should be a drop in household consumption in the first quarter of 2014." RETAIL SALES 11/13 10/13 11/12 01-11/13 Real pct change y/y 6.1 -0.6 -2.0 0.6 Automotive sales 13.2 2.2 -4.0 2.7 Retail trade (incl.automotive fuel) 3.3 -1.8 -1.1 -0.3 Retail trade (excl.automotive fuel) 4.0 -2.0 -0.8 0.1 NOTE. All data are subject to further revision and are not seasonally adjusted. Data for overall sales in the service sector are issued quarterly. Retail sales data are released monthly. (Additonal reporting by Mirka Krufova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)