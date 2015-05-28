Volkswagen's Skoda Auto fined CZK 49 mln for margin fixing -antimonopoly office

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - The Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) fined Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto 49.1 million crowns ($1.95 million) for margin fixing with distributors in 2011 and 2012, the office said on its website on Thursday.

The fine was imposed in December. The office postponed the public release of its ruling due to confidential information it had to remove from the decision, a spokeswoman said.

Skoda Auto is the country’s top exporter employing about 24,600 people including temporary staff and provides work for tens of thousands more at supplier companies. It made a record operating profit of 817 million euros last year. ($1 = 25.2080 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)