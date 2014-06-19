Czech past GDP to rise and debt to fall under EU rule changes -data office

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - A change in Europe’s methodology for calculating gross domestic product (GDP) will boost overall output and lower ratio-based indicators such as debt, the Czech Statistical office said on Thursday.

The European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA) 2010 will capitalise military as well as research and development spending and cancels the lower limit for investments, making it possible to count items such as smartphones as an investment and not just consumption.

The first data calculated under the new rules will be the second estimate of second quarter GDP due out on Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, the bureau will release recalculated historical data.

GDP in 2010, base year for the new calculations, will rise by 166.6 billion crowns ($8.23 billion) or 4.4 percent versus previously reported data, the statistics bureau said.

That brings the fiscal deficit in that year down to 4.4 percent of GDP from 4.7 percent and debt to 38.1 percent of GDP from 38.4 percent.

As the adjustment applies to all data since 1990, the change to year-on-year dynamics would be just single tenths of a percentage point, the office said.

The change is overseen by Eurostat and uses the United Nations’ method called SNA (System of National Accounts), last revised in 2008. In Europe, the Netherlands and France have already released some historical data under the new system. ($1 = 20.2501 Czech korunas) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Ireland)