PRAGUE, July 14 (Reuters) - A Czech court struck down a tax imposed on carbon emission allowances granted to Czech companies, opening the way for electricity producer CEZ to push through a claim for 5.3 billion crowns ($215.95 million) from the state.

The ruling was made in favor of Sko-Energo, another electricity producer, according to the ruling made on July 9 and published on the Supreme Adminstrative Court website. ($1 = 24.5430 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller)