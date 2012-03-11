FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech PM favours small VAT rise
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Czech PM favours small VAT rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Sunday a one-percentage point rise for the lower and upper value added tax (VAT) rates was the most likely taxation rise in 2013 as part of government efforts to trim the budget.

The move would bring VAT rates to 15 and 21 percent.

VAT is set to be unified at 17.5 percent in 2013, to help pay initial costs of the centre-right government’s flagship pension reform that will introduce private savings accounts.

“This (1 percentage point rise) is the most likely at this moment, but discussions are not over,” Necas said on a Sunday programme on Czech Television.

He said this would create the least pressure on inflation among the options open.

Government officials last month unveiled tax hikes and spending cuts to help the ruling coalition meet its pledge of a gradual reduction in the budget deficit.

Discussions had centred around merging the lower 14 percent rate with the upper 20 percent rate at 20 or 19 percent from 2013, while retaining exemptions for drugs, books and newspapers.

Necas said there was no discussion of raising the corporate tax rate.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Hulmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.