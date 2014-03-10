FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech finmin submits new tobacco tax legislation due to weaker crown
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Czech finmin submits new tobacco tax legislation due to weaker crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry has submitted new legislation for excise taxes on tobacco products to reflect a weaker crown currency in order to stay in line with EU directives, it said on Monday.

“The change of the excise duty on tobacco products by about 5-7 percent compared to the present rates is a condition for fulfilling the requirements of a directive in a way that also avoids more changes in the short term,” the ministry said.

“The change would be reflected in making a pack of cigarettes 3-4 crowns more expensive.”

The Czech central bank intervened to weaken the crown last November to fight deflation risks. The crown has dropped as much as 7 percent versus the euro since then and on Monday traded 5.6 percent below its closing price before the interventions.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.