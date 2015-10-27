FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech lawmakers give initial nod to rise in gambling tax
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 27, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Czech lawmakers give initial nod to rise in gambling tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house on Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill raising the tax on winnings from lotteries, sport betting and slot machines from next year.

Czechs spent 138 billion crowns ($5.63 billion) or roughly 3.5 percent of GDP on gambling in 2014, more than half of it on mechanical and video slot machines.

The bill, which passed the first of three readings on Tuesday, would raise the tax on lottery and sport betting winnings from 20 percent to 23 percent, and on slot machines to 28 percent.

An additional daily tax on each slot machine would rise to 80 crowns from 55.

The measure is expected to boost tax revenues by 2 billion crowns.

The bill also has to be approved by the upper chamber of parliament and to be signed by the president to take effect. Given the coalition’s large majority, it seems certain to become law.

The Czech Republic’s leading sport betting firm is Fortuna Entertainment Group. ($1 = 24.5240 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.