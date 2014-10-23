FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Senate approves lower tax on books, drugs
October 23, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Czech Senate approves lower tax on books, drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Czech upper house approved introducing a new, lower value added tax (VAT) rate for books, drugs and child formula on Thursday, one of the main policy items on the centre-left government’s agenda.

Taxing these items by 10 percent instead of the current 15 percent will cost the state coffers 2.4 billion crowns ($109.62 million) in lost revenue in 2015, the government estimated in the bill.

The overall revenue of the 2015 budget was fixed at 1.12 trillion crowns by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, and the deficit at 100 billion crowns.

The basic VAT rate, applied to most items, is 21 percent. A lower rate of 15 percent is applied for food and other selected items.

The bill needs to be signed by the president before it takes effect on January 1. (1 US dollar = 21.8930 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)

