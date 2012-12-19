FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech lawmakers override Senate rejection of tax hikes
December 19, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Czech lawmakers override Senate rejection of tax hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Czech government won lower house backing for a package of tax hikes for the 2013 budget on Wednesday, overriding a Senate rejection and sending it to President Vaclav Klaus, who may still veto the unpopular law.

Prime Minister Petr Necas’s minority government found support among independent deputies to push through measures hiking value-added taxes and tacking on an extra levy for those making more than 100,000 crowns ($5,200) a month.

The package was approved by a 102-88 vote.

If Klaus uses his veto, Necas’s three-party coalition would have to again muster a majority in a new vote in the lower chamber to override him. Because the parties control only 98 of parliament’s 200 seats, they would have to once again depend on like-minded independents to push the bill through.

