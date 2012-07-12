FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech govt opens 4G mobile frequencies auction
July 12, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Czech govt opens 4G mobile frequencies auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Czech telecoms watchdog said it wanted to raise a minimum 7.4 billion crowns ($354 million) from the sale of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile telephone networks that allow faster data transmission.

Applications for the 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies will be collected until Sept. 10, and the auction would be completed by the year-end, the telecoms bureau said on Thursday.

The auction followed a debate over whether part of the 800 MHz frequencies should be reserved for a new operator to take on the three big operators - T-Mobile, Telefonica CR and Vodafone.

In the event, the telecoms bureau decided to reserve some 1800 MHz frequencies for a potential new entrant but no 800 MHz frequencies which are easier to utilise, fearing legal action from incumbents saying such an auction would not be fair.

The decision has drawn criticism from market observers who said a new operator, which would help push down prices, was now less likely to take part. ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
