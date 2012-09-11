FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czechs receive four bids in 4G mobile auction
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 11, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Czechs receive four bids in 4G mobile auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Czech telecoms watchdog CTU has received four bids for its planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new player.

German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica’s Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and Czech financial firm PPF’s unit PPF Mobile Services all applied, CTU said on Tuesday.

T-Mobile, Telefonica and Vodafone are the main players in the Czech telecoms market. PPF would be a newcomer.

The bureau said the government could raise a sum “in the order of billions of crowns” immediately through the sale and additional amounts from annual fees for using the frequencies.

The auction of the 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies should take place by the end of the year, the office said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.