FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech telecoms office extends 4G auction
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Czech telecoms office extends 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) said that the tender for the sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks will be left open for now and it will not announce its results on Wednesday as was expected.

The CTU did not give any reason for the decision, nor did it set a new date when the auction of 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies should end.

The final deadline will now depend on “further interest of the auction participants in the offered frequencies”, the watchdog said.

The CTU said in September that it had received bids from German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica’s Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and PPF Mobile Services, part of Czech financial company PPF.

It repeated in the statement that the government could raise billions of crowns from the sale, plus annual fees for using the frequencies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.