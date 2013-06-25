Czech Telefonica steps up criticism of 4G mobile auction

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic has threatened to complain to the European Union over the country’s auction of mobile phone frequencies, arguing it would be disadvantaged by conditions for the auction set out on Monday.

The Czech government is reserving spectrum for a new entrant, saying it aimed to boost competition, but existing players such as Telefonica CR - majority owned by Spain’s Telefonica - argue this could leave them at a disadvantage if the new competitor has to pay less for its license.

“We consider the current conditions to be unbalanced,” Telefonica CR spokesman Hany Farghali said on Tuesday. “If they stayed this way so that they favour one subject, then we would have to consider all our options, including a potential complaint to the European Commission against illegal support.”

The new spectrum is strategically important because it will host superfast mobile networks based on LTE or fourth-generation technology that will allow faster mobile broadband access.

In the auction, the CTU regulator has set aside part of the 800 MHz band for the new entrant. The auction should start by the end of July after consultations with the country’s anti-monopoly authority.

Telefonica CR previously said it was unhappy with the proposed rules when they were first set out in April, warning it was considering whether to challenge them.

The auction had already proved difficult, since the regulator in March suspended a previous sale after deciding a rise in bids to more than 20 billion crowns ($1 billion) in total threatened competitive pricing of services and the speed at which they could start operating.

Telefonica CR, T-Mobile and Vodafone cut mobile voice and data prices in April in the start of a price war that some analysts said would make it difficult for a newcomer to establish a strong presence.

The fourth bidder in the auction is expected to be PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment group owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s richest man.

Shares in Telefonica CR traded steady at 264.90 crowns by 0949 GMT.