FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Czech telecom office accepts all bids in 4G auction
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Czech telecom office accepts all bids in 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Czech Telecommunication Office has accepted all four bids it received for a planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new market player, it said on Friday.

German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica’s Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and Czech financial firm PPF’s unit PPF Mobile Services all applied.

The firms will move on in the tender, and final decisions on granting licences will come by the end of 2012.

The telecom office estimates the sale of the frequencies will raise several billions of crowns for state coffers, with additional revenue coming from yearly fees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.