UPDATE 1-Czech telecom office accepts all bids in 4G auction

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Czech Telecommunication Office has accepted all four bids it received for a planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new market player, it said on Friday.

German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica’s Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and Czech financial firm PPF’s unit PPF Mobile Services all applied.

The firms will move on in the tender, and final decisions on granting licences will come by the end of 2012.

The telecom office estimates the sale of the frequencies will raise several billions of crowns for state coffers, with additional revenue coming from yearly fees.