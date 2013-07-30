FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech regulator sees more potential bidders in 4G auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
July 30, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Czech regulator sees more potential bidders in 4G auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - The Czech telecoms regulator has had talks with potential bidders in an auction of mobile spectrum frequencies besides those that took part in an aborted sale in March, the office’s head was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) expects to release final conditions for the new auction of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile networks by the middle of August.

The country’s three incumbent operators -- Telefonica Czech Republic, T-Mobile and Vodafone -- have already criticised the conditions, mainly one reserving space for a new entrant.

Newcomer PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment group owned by Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic, took part in an aborted auction earlier this year and is also expected to enter the new auction.

But besides PPF, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper quoted CTU’s head Jaromir Novak as saying that the office has seen interest from other potential bidders.

“Last week we met with representatives of CitiGroup, which are looking for investment opportunities for clients in eastern Europe,” Novak was quoted as saying.

A CitiGroup spokesman was unavailable to comment. A CTU spokesman declined to give further details.

CTU has set aside part of the 800 MHz band for the new entrant in a bid to boost competition.

However, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain’s Telefonica , has threatened to complain to the European Union, saying it would be disadvantaged by the auction conditions.

Novak said the office was ready for a legal dispute, the paper said.

The new spectrum is strategically important because it will host superfast mobile networks based on fourth-generation technology that will allow faster mobile broadband access.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.