Czech telecoms regulator keeps space for new entrant in auction

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Czech telecommunications regulator CTU has kept a condition setting aside space for a new mobile operator in an auction of frequencies for building 4G networks despite protests from incumbents.

The final auction conditions include reserving space in the 800 MHz band and the 1800 MHz band for a new entrant to compete with the country’s three operators, according to documents obtained by Reuters, which were presented to the government on Wednesday. (Reporting by Robert Mueller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)