Five groups sign up for Czech 4G auction-regulator
September 30, 2013

Five groups sign up for Czech 4G auction-regulator

PRAGUE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Five companies signed up to take part in the Czech Republic’s planned auction of radio frequencies for 4G high-speed wireless networks, the telecoms regulator’s spokesman said on Monday.

All three market incumbents - Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone - and two newcomers applied, said Martin Drtina of the telecommunications regulator CTU.

Earlier in the day, Czech investment group PPF, a possible new entrant which had participated in an aborted auction this year, said it would not take part. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Keiron Henderson)

