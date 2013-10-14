FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All five bidders allowed to join Czech 4G auction - regulator
October 14, 2013

All five bidders allowed to join Czech 4G auction - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - All five companies that had signed up for an auction to provide next-generation mobile telephony services in the Czech Republic met the conditions to join the bidding, the Czech Telecommunication Office said on Monday.

It said it would launch the auction on November 11.

The bidders are cuurrent operators Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone, as well as two privately-held newscomers, Revolution Mobile and Sazka Telecommunications, formerly called Tasciane. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
