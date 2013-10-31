FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech court rejects request for injunction to stop 4G auction-CTK
October 31, 2013

Czech court rejects request for injunction to stop 4G auction-CTK

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A Czech court rejected an injunction request to stop an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks, CTK news agency reported on Thursday, citing the chief of the telecommunications regulator.

Last month, Telefonica Czech Republic, a unit of Spain’s Telefonica, filed a lawsuit challenging the auction, protesting against the regulator’s plan to reserve some spectrum for a new operator and two other conditions.

The auction is due to start on Nov. 11. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

