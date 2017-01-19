FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Czech regulator pushes O2, Vodafone to cut wholesale LTE prices
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 19, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 7 months ago

Czech regulator pushes O2, Vodafone to cut wholesale LTE prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech telecoms regulator CTU is pushing O2 Czech Republic and Vodafone to cut wholesale prices for mobile internet services (LTE) charged to virtual operators, warning they could lose frequencies won in a past auction.

CTU said a condition of the auction was setting wholesale prices that would allow virtual operators, third-party companies that lease telephone and data spectrum from the main players, to operate profitably.

It said that would currently correspond to prices of 0.10-0.15 crowns, or about half a U.S. cent, per 1 MB of mobile data and around 0.01 crowns of fixed data, although O2 and Vodafone were offering prices several times higher.

Spokesmen of the companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

CTU said it gave the operators one month to comply or it could begin proceedings to take away frequencies.

$1 = 25.3290 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.