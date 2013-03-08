FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech regulator suspends mobile frequencies auction
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 8, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Czech regulator suspends mobile frequencies auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) has suspended an auction of mobile frequencies that could have brought a fourth entrant into the Czech market, the regulator said on Friday.

The regulator said bids for the aggregated auctioned frequencies had risen above 20 billion crowns ($1.03 billion), which was too much to make economic sense and would lead to high prices of 4G mobile services.

The regulator said it was revising the tender conditions and would inform of future steps in due course. ($1 = 19.4676 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.