3 months ago
Czech house approves bill allowing higher fines for telecoms operators
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 24, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 3 months ago

Czech house approves bill allowing higher fines for telecoms operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house approved a telecoms bill on Wednesday that opens the way for higher fines for operators and boosts customer rights, getting through a major piece of legislation before an October election.

Network operators O2 Czech Republic, Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile and Vodafone have been under fire over data prices, criticised by politicians and customers as some of the highest in the European Union.

The bill enables the Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of a company's net revenues, which could be doubled if it commits another offence within two years of the first one. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

