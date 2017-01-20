FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Czech O2 cutting wholesale LTE prices after regulator warning
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 7 months ago

Czech O2 cutting wholesale LTE prices after regulator warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic will cut wholesale prices for mobile Internet services, the network operator said on Friday after the national industry regulator warned that current prices were too high for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

The regulator, CTU, had said on Thursday that O2 and rival network operator Vodafone could lose airwave frequencies acquired in an auction if they failed to meet a condition that wholesale prices should allow third-party companies to operate profitably by leasing network capacity from the main players.

O2 said it would comply.

"O2 is in the process of preparing corresponding adjustments to its wholesale offer that will be introduced within the specified time limit," spokeswoman Lucie Pechackova said in a response to emailed questions.

CTU said it had given the network operators one month to comply or it could begin proceedings to confiscate frequencies.

Vodafone's Czech unit said it has appealed against the measure by CTU.

"Vodafone has fully complied with the call by CTU from February last year and it has adjusted its LTE (mobile broadband) wholesale price accordingly," Vodafone's spokeswoman Marketa Kuklova said.

"CTU's claim that Vodafone does not meet the conditions from last year's notice is false, the decision of CTU is not final. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.