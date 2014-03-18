FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Czech Republic to have new CFO from April
March 18, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Telefonica Czech Republic to have new CFO from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic said on Tuesday Martin Vlcek would take over from David Melcon as chief financial officer from April 1.

The move follows Czech investment group PPF’s acquisition of a 65.9 percent stake in the telecom group from Spain’s Telefonica, completed in January.

Vlcek worked as an investment manager for PPF, owned by the Czech Republic’s richest man Petr Kellner. Melcon will return to Telefonica’s Spanish headquarters, the statement said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)

