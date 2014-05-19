Czech Telefonica says proposes dividend CZK 18/share

PRAGUE, May 19 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic’s board proposed to pay a dividend of 18 Czech crowns ($0.90) per share from 2013 profit, the company said on Monday.

The operator, now owned by the Czech financial group PPF, had said earlier it would seek a dividend in the range of 18 to 30 crowns.

“The proposed dividend due date is November 26, with the conclusive date for exercising the right to dividend being October 27,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shareholders will vote on the proposal at the general meeting in June. The company has not yet announced the exact date. ($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)