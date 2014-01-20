FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Telefonica to cut around 10 pct of staff in 2014
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 20, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Telefonica to cut around 10 pct of staff in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic plans to lay off around 10 percent of its workforce in 2014 as part of an ongoing restructuring, the Czech telecommunications company said.

It employed 5,622 people at the end of September, down 12 percent year-on-year following a similar plan to reduce staff in 2013.

Telefonica CR reported a 24 percent drop in net profit in the third quarter to 1.35 billion crowns ($66.63 million), hit by declining mobile and fixed-line revenue.

Czech investment group PPF is concluding a deal agreed in November to acquire a majority stake in Telefonica CR from its Spanish parent company Telefonica. ($1 = 20.2622 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.