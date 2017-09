PRAGUE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have signed an agreement to share their 2G and 3G mobile networks in the Czech Republic, the companies said on Wednesday.

Testing will start next week and commercial sharing will begin in the first half of 2014, expanding to cover the whole country, excluding the capital Prague and second biggest city Brno. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)