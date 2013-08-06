FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Telefonica, Vodafone close to infrastructure deal -report
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 6, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Telefonica, Vodafone close to infrastructure deal -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic is close to a cost-cutting deal to share infrastructure with rival Vodafone, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to both companies.

The deal should save the unit of Spain’s Telefonica up to 152 million euros ($201 million) over the next 15 years, the newspaper said.

Vodafone, No. 3 on the Czech market, would pay Telefonica CR 40 million euros under the arrangement, according to company documents cited by the newspaper.

Telefonica CR spokesman Hany Farghali said the firm had been exploring “a multitude of options” with regard to sharing. “However, at this moment, we do not have any binding network sharing agreement with any party apart from ...(T-Mobile).”

Telefonica CR has shared part of its Czech 3G network with Germany’s T-Mobile since 2011. The reported deal with Vodafone would be much larger in scale.

Network sharing deals allow firms to share transmitters and receivers and also power supplies and other technical equipment.

Vodafone’s spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.