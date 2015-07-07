FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota-Peugeot Czech car plant raises production by 38 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 7, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota-Peugeot Czech car plant raises production by 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s and PSA Peugeot Citroen’s car factory in the Czech Republic increased first-half production by 38 percent to 114,694 vehicles thanks to the launch of new models, the company which operates the joint venture said on Tuesday.

The joint venture, known as TPCA, plans to produce more than 220,000 cars in 2015. It makes the two car companies’ smaller models, like the Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1, and exports the majority of its vehicles to western Europe.

The car industry is a major driver of the Czech economy, which achieved one of the European Union’s fastest growth rates in the first quarter when it expanded by 4.0 percent year-on-year.

Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.